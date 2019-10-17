Listen Live Sports

Mathew Barzal scores twice in 2nd, Islanders beat Jets 3-1

October 17, 2019 10:53 pm
 
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored two power-play goals in the second period and Semyon Varlamov made 32 saves in the New York Islanders’ 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Josh Bailey scored into an empty net on another power play with 27 seconds left in the third period to cap New York’s third straight victory and seal Winnipeg’s third loss in a row.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a power-play goal for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

The Islanders didn’t get their sixth shot until 7:41 of the second period — and it was a power-play goal by Barzal that tied it 16 seconds after Dmitry Kulikov went to the penalty box for tripping.

Barzal broke the tie with 17 seconds remaining in the second period.

Ehlers scored in the first period.

NOTES: The Jets have at least one power-play goal in four straight games. … Barzal has three goals this season.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Columbus on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Edmonton on Sunday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

