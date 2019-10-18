Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mavericks-Clippers, Box

October 18, 2019 1:02 am
 
DALLAS (102)

Porzingis 6-9 5-6 18, Brunson 2-6 2-2 6, Kleber 2-5 0-0 5, Doncic 5-11 1-2 15, Wright 2-4 0-0 6, Roby 3-4 0-0 7, Jackson 6-11 3-3 18, Hardaway Jr. 6-13 0-0 15, Marjanovic 2-4 0-1 4, Barea 0-5 4-4 4, Cleveland 1-3 0-0 2, Lee 0-2 2-2 2, Reaves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-78 17-20 102.

L.A. CLIPPERS (87)

Green 3-5 0-0 7, Leonard 5-19 1-2 13, Zubac 1-3 0-0 2, Mann 4-10 0-2 8, Shamet 2-10 0-0 5, Harkless 1-7 2-2 4, Patterson 5-8 0-0 12, Kabengele 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 5-11 4-6 14, Motley 1-2 1-2 3, Walton Jr. 2-5 3-3 7, Robinson 5-13 0-1 12. Totals 34-93 11-18 87.

Dallas 32 23 21 26—102
L.A. Clippers 13 22 24 28— 87

3-Point Goals_Dallas 15-39 (Doncic 4-9, Jackson 3-5, Hardaway Jr. 3-8, Wright 2-4, Roby 1-1, Kleber 1-3, Porzingis 1-3, Cleveland 0-1, Lee 0-1, Brunson 0-2, Barea 0-2), L.A. Clippers 8-33 (Patterson 2-3, Robinson 2-5, Leonard 2-8, Green 1-2, Shamet 1-8, Mann 0-1, Harrell 0-1, Walton Jr. 0-2, Harkless 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 58 (Doncic, Porzingis 13), L.A. Clippers 39 (Harkless 9). Assists_Dallas 25 (Brunson 7), L.A. Clippers 21 (Robinson 6). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, L.A. Clippers 26. Technicals_Doncic, Harrell, Mann. A_17,204 (18,890).

Sports News

