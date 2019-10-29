Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Nuggets, Box

October 29, 2019 11:32 pm
 
DALLAS (109)

Finney-Smith 5-7 0-0 12, Porzingis 4-14 1-1 10, Powell 1-2 2-4 4, Doncic 3-12 5-8 12, Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Hardaway Jr. 5-9 0-0 14, Jackson 4-4 0-0 10, Kleber 6-12 1-1 14, Wright 5-8 2-3 12, Brunson 4-8 3-7 11. Totals 41-84 14-24 109.

DENVER (106)

Barton 8-16 1-2 19, Millsap 9-17 1-1 23, Jokic 4-8 2-2 10, Murray 7-13 2-2 16, Harris 6-15 0-0 16, Grant 0-5 0-0 0, Craig 1-1 0-0 2, Plumlee 2-3 3-6 7, Morris 3-5 0-0 6, Beasley 3-8 0-0 7. Totals 43-91 9-13 106.

Dallas 27 33 23 26—109
Denver 31 30 27 18—106

3-Point Goals_Dallas 13-37 (Hardaway Jr. 4-6, Finney-Smith 2-2, Jackson 2-2, Curry 2-6, Kleber 1-4, Doncic 1-6, Porzingis 1-8, Wright 0-1, Brunson 0-2), Denver 11-32 (Millsap 4-7, Harris 4-10, Barton 2-3, Beasley 1-3, Jokic 0-1, Murray 0-4, Grant 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 42 (Porzingis 14), Denver 50 (Barton 11). Assists_Dallas 29 (Brunson 8), Denver 24 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls_Dallas 14, Denver 24. A_16,605 (19,520).

