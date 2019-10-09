Listen Live Sports

Mavericks-Pistons, Box

October 9, 2019 9:37 pm
 
DALLAS (117)

J.Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Porzingis 7-18 2-2 18, Kleber 1-5 0-0 2, Doncic 7-18 5-10 21, Wright 1-3 3-4 6, Hardaway Jr. 6-10 2-2 17, Roby 1-1 2-2 4, Finney-Smith 2-5 2-2 7, Holman 2-2 0-0 6, Marjanovic 1-2 2-2 4, Brunson 4-6 3-3 11, Curry 2-4 2-2 8, Cleveland 2-2 5-6 9, Reaves 0-0 2-3 2, Baba 0-0 0-0 0, Mathias 0-0 0-0 0, Broekhoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-79 30-38 117.

DETROIT (124)

Snell 4-12 0-0 11, Griffin 6-12 3-6 17, Drummond 6-11 1-2 13, R.Jackson 4-11 2-2 13, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Doumbouya 0-0 0-0 0, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 5-9 0-0 12, Wood 1-1 3-4 5, Maker 2-3 1-1 5, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 2-6 0-0 6, Rose 8-12 2-3 18, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Kennard 6-8 2-2 19. Totals 46-89 14-20 124.

Dallas 28 31 27 31—117
Detroit 26 24 36 38—124

3-Point Goals_Dallas 13-35 (Hardaway Jr. 3-7, Holman 2-2, Curry 2-2, Porzingis 2-7, Doncic 2-8, Finney-Smith 1-1, Wright 1-3, J.Jackson 0-1, Broekhoff 0-1, Kleber 0-3), Detroit 18-45 (Kennard 5-6, R.Jackson 3-8, Snell 3-10, Morris 2-4, Galloway 2-5, Griffin 2-7, Thomas 1-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Rose 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Maker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 32 (Doncic 8), Detroit 43 (Drummond 9). Assists_Dallas 22 (Doncic 5), Detroit 31 (R.Jackson, Rose 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, Detroit 21. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Delay of game). A_9,695 (20,491).

