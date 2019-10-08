Mavericks-Thunder, Box

DALLAS (104)

Jackson 6-8 0-0 14, Finney-Smith 1-2 4-4 6, Kleber 5-9 2-2 14, Hardaway Jr. 1-7 0-0 3, Wright 1-3 0-0 2, Roby 1-6 0-2 2, Holman 1-3 0-0 2, Marjanovic 2-4 2-2 7, Curry 1-2 0-0 3, Brunson 3-7 4-4 10, Lee 2-8 2-4 7, Cleveland 2-10 4-6 9, Baba 3-4 1-2 7, Mathias 2-9 2-3 8, Reaves 3-10 0-0 8, Broekhoff 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 34-94 23-31 104.

OKLAHOMA CITY (119)

Gilgeous-Alexander 7-12 6-7 24, Gallinari 5-7 0-0 10, Adams 5-8 6-9 17, Paul 2-4 0-0 6, Schroder 5-6 2-2 13, Bazley 4-7 0-0 9, Nader 1-4 1-3 3, Noel 1-3 0-0 2, Muscala 1-5 1-2 4, Patton 1-3 0-0 2, Burton 1-2 1-2 4, Ferguson 4-5 2-4 12, Diallo 3-8 2-2 8, Dort 1-1 2-4 5, Hall 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-77 23-35 119.

Dallas 28 34 27 15—104 Oklahoma City 33 33 31 22—119

3-Point Goals_Dallas 13-50 (Jackson 2-4, Kleber 2-5, Reaves 2-6, Mathias 2-8, Marjanovic 1-2, Curry 1-2, Cleveland 1-3, Hardaway Jr. 1-4, Lee 1-5, Wright 0-1, Baba 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1, Broekhoff 0-1, Holman 0-2, Roby 0-2, Brunson 0-3), Oklahoma City 14-28 (Gilgeous-Alexander 4-8, Ferguson 2-3, Paul 2-3, Bazley 1-1, Adams 1-1, Dort 1-1, Schroder 1-1, Burton 1-2, Muscala 1-3, Gallinari 0-1, Patton 0-1, Hall 0-1, Nader 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 45 (Broekhoff 10), Oklahoma City 50 (Gallinari 9). Assists_Dallas 22 (Brunson 5), Oklahoma City 24 (Schroder 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 28, Oklahoma City 26. A_12,055 (17,839).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.