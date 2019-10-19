Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
McNeese holds off Houston Baptist 42-27

October 19, 2019
 
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Cody Orgeron passed for 303 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and ran for 80 yards and a score to help McNeese beat Houston Baptist 42-27 on Saturday.

Houston Baptist cut the deficit to within one touchdown at 14-7, 21-14 and 28-20, but the Cowboys scored back-to-back touchdowns to push the lead to 42-20 with 2:56 left in the game.

Elijah Mack gave the Cowboys (4-4, 2-3 Southland Conference) the lead for good with a 1-yard TD run that capped the opening drive of the game. After the Huskies (4-4, 1-3) had a three-and-out on their first possession, Trevor Begue scored on a 31-yard TD pass from Orgeron to make it 14-0.

Begue had nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. Cyron Sutton added six catches for 116 yards and a score.

Bailey Zappe passed for 317 yards, four touchdowns and an interception for the Huskies.

