McVay: Jalen Ramsey expected to play for Rams at Atlanta

October 18, 2019 4:34 pm
 
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams expect cornerback Jalen Ramsey to play on Sunday in Atlanta.

Ramsey went through a second full practice with the Rams on Friday, three days after Los Angeles acquired the former All-Pro cornerback in a trade with Jacksonville.

Coach Sean McVay says he is optimistic Ramsey will be able to contribute when the Rams (3-3) visit the Falcons (1-5) at the site of Los Angeles’ Super Bowl loss last season.

Ramsey missed the Jaguars’ past three games with a back injury shortly after making a trade request. He had returned to practice with Jacksonville shortly before the trade.

The Rams could use help from Ramsey after losing both of their starting cornerbacks and a starting safety in the past week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

