Mel Stottlemyre Jr. to return as Marlins’ pitching coach

October 10, 2019 2:02 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Mel Stottlemyre Jr. has been retained as the Miami Marlins’ pitching coach for 2020 after guiding a young staff that ranked 20th in the majors in ERA this year.

The Marlins also retained first base coach Trey Hillman. He and Stottlemyre both joined manager Don Mattingly’s staff this year.

Third base coach Fredi Gonzalez, a former manager for the Atlanta Braves, was not retained.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

