Memphis, Houston share top spot in AAC preseason hoops poll

October 14, 2019 12:02 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston and Memphis share the top spot in the American Athletic Association’s preseason basketball coaches’ poll.

The Cougars and Tigers finished with 113 points. Houston received seven first-place votes, while Memphis got four first-place votes in the poll released Monday at the conference’s media day in Philadelphia.

Houston won the 2018-19 American regular-season championship, reached the NCAA Sweet 16 and won a program-record 33 games. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has landed what is widely considered the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in just his second season on the bench.

Cincinnati senior Jarron Cumberland was named the league’s preseason Player of the Year and Memphis freshman James Wiseman was unanimously picked as the American’s preseason Rookie of the Year. Cumberland was the 2018-19 AAC Player of the Year and the American’s Championship Most Outstanding Player.

Wiseman, Cumberland, Temple guard Quinton Rose, Houston guard DeJon Jarreau and USF guard Laquincy Rideau all made the preseason first team.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

