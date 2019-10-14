Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Men, women to compete against each other in golf in Europe

October 14, 2019 1:02 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Men and women will compete against each other next year in Sweden in a new European Tour and Ladies European Tour event hosted by Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam.

The two tours announced the Scandinavian Mixed on Monday, minus details on how the course at Bro Hof Slott Golf Club in Stockholm will be set up or how the 78 men and 78 women will be paired during the 72-hole event.

It’s the second time Europe has staged an event in which men and women compete for the same trophy. The Jordan Mixed Open in April featured players from Europe’s 50-and-older Staysure Tour, the developmental Challenge Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

The Scandinavian Mixed will be held June 11-14, one week before the U.S. Open in New York.

