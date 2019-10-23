Listen Live Sports

Messi leads Barcelona to 2-1 win vs Slavia Prague

October 23, 2019 5:05 pm
 
PRAGUE (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early and set up the winning goal as Barcelona beat Slavia Prague 2-1 for its second straight win in Group F of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Messi floated a free kick in the 57th to Luis Suárez at the far post and his shot was deflected in by Slavia forward Peter Olayinka for Barcelona’s winner.

Earlier, Messi finished off a fast move he had started in the third minute, capitalizing on a defensive blunder to score with a left-footed low shot.

Defender Jan Boril equalized for Slavia early in the second half.

Barcelona tops the standings with seven points from three games.

Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund trail Barcelona by three points in a group where three heavyweights are vying for two spots in the knockout stage.

Inter beat Dortmund 2-0 in the other group game on Wednesday.

Slavia is bottom with a point.

Next, Barcelona hosts Slavia on Nov 5.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

