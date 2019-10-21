Listen Live Sports

Michigan State opens at No. 1 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

October 21, 2019 12:03 pm
 
Michigan State is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball preseason poll for the first time in program history.

The Spartans took the top spot on 60 of 65 ballots in results released Monday. Kentucky was No. 2 with two first-place votes, while third-ranked Kansas received the other three.

Michigan State had been ranked No. 1 for 12 weeks all-time in the AP poll before Monday, but never to start a season.

Tom Izzo’s Spartans return star Cassius Winston, along with starters Joshua Langford, Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry from a 32-win team that reached the Final Four.

Duke is ranked fourth, followed by Louisville, Florida, Maryland, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Villanova to round out the top 10.

Reigning national champion Virginia starts at No. 11.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

