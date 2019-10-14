Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Michigan State’s Bridges entering transfer portal

October 14, 2019 8:29 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State wide receiver Weston Bridges is entering the transfer portal.

The school confirmed the move Monday. Bridges played in six games last season as a redshirt freshman. He made the transition from running back to wide receiver this year, but he has not played in a game in 2019.

The Spartans are off this weekend after losing 38-0 to Wisconsin on Saturday. Michigan State returns to the field Oct. 26 against Penn State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

