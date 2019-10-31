Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Michigan State’s Kithier to play Kentucky with broken nose

October 31, 2019 4:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier has a broken nose that is not expected to keep him out of the season-opening game.

Kithier was injured by an inadvertent elbow at practice. He has been cleared to practice and play in games.

The top-ranked Spartans face No. 2 Kentucky on Tuesday in New York. Kithier is a candidate to start at forward. The 6-foot-8 sophomore averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds while he was used sparingly in 31 games last season.

___

Advertisement

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union