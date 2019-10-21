Listen Live Sports

Michigan’s Franz Wagner out 4-6 weeks with fractured wrist

October 21, 2019 4:38 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan freshman Franz Wagner is expected to miss four to six weeks with a fractured right wrist.

The school said Monday a full recovery is anticipated. The 6-foot-8 Wagner is the younger brother of former Michigan standout Moe Wagner. He’s expected to be a key newcomer in the basketball team’s first season under new coach Juwan Howard.

The Wolverines open Nov. 5 against Appalachian State. They face Creighton on Nov. 12 and Louisville on Dec. 3, and play in a tournament in the Bahamas in late November. Those are all games Wagner could conceivably miss if he ends up on the long end of his recovery timeline.

Michigan opens Big Ten play Dec. 6 against Iowa.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

