Miller, Hudson chosen as umpire crew chiefs for LCS

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Miller will be the umpire crew chief for the NL Championship Series and Jeff Nelson will head the ALCS crew.

Major League Baseball announced the assignments Friday.

Mike Muchlinski will call balls and strikes for Game 1 of the NLCS between Washington and St. Louis at Busch Stadium on Friday night. The crew also includes Fieldin Culbreth, Phil Cuzzi, Chad Fairchild and Chris Conroy.

Bill Welke will be the plate umpire for the ALCS opener Saturday night between the New York Yankees and Houston at Minute Maid Park. Also on the AL crew are Dan Bellino, Cory Blaser, Mark Carlson and Kerwin Danley.

Chris Guccione begins the NLCS as the replay official and switches spots with Muchlinski after Game 2. Marvin Hudson starts as the ALCS replay official and trades places with Welke after the second game.

