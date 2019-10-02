Listen Live Sports

...

MLS Glance

October 2, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
x-New York City FC 17 6 10 61 61 41
x-Atlanta 17 12 4 55 55 42
x-Philadelphia 16 10 7 55 57 48
x-D.C. United 13 10 10 49 42 38
x-New York 14 13 6 48 53 48
x-Toronto FC 12 10 11 47 56 52
x-New England 11 10 12 45 49 54
Chicago 9 12 12 39 50 45
Montreal 11 17 5 38 44 60
Columbus 10 15 8 38 39 46
Orlando City 9 14 10 37 42 47
Cincinnati 6 22 5 23 31 75

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
y-Los Angeles FC 20 4 9 69 82 36
x-Minnesota United 15 10 8 53 52 42
x-Seattle 15 10 8 53 51 49
x-LA Galaxy 16 14 3 51 56 55
x-Real Salt Lake 15 13 5 50 45 41
Portland 13 13 7 46 49 48
FC Dallas 12 12 9 45 48 46
San Jose 13 15 5 44 51 52
Colorado 12 15 6 42 57 60
Sporting Kansas City 10 15 8 38 49 61
Houston 11 18 4 37 45 57
Vancouver 8 15 10 34 37 58

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

y-clinched conference

x-clinched playoff

___

Wednesday, September 25

New York City FC 4, Atlanta 1

Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1

New England 2, Portland 2, tie

Philadelphia 2, San Jose 1

Sunday, September 29

Toronto FC 2, Chicago 2, tie

Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 1, Montreal 1, tie

New England 2, New York City FC 0

D.C. United 0, New York 0, tie

Colorado 3, FC Dallas 0

Vancouver 4, LA Galaxy 3

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

Seattle 1, San Jose 0

Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

Sunday, October 6

New England at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

