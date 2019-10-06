All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-New York City FC
|18
|6
|10
|64
|63
|42
|x-Atlanta
|18
|12
|4
|58
|58
|43
|x-Philadelphia
|16
|11
|7
|55
|58
|50
|x-Toronto FC
|13
|10
|11
|50
|57
|52
|x-D.C. United
|13
|10
|11
|50
|42
|38
|x-New York
|14
|14
|6
|48
|53
|51
|x-New England
|11
|11
|12
|45
|50
|57
|Chicago
|10
|12
|12
|42
|55
|47
|Montreal
|12
|17
|5
|41
|47
|60
|Columbus
|10
|16
|8
|38
|39
|47
|Orlando City
|9
|15
|10
|37
|44
|52
|Cincinnati
|6
|22
|6
|24
|31
|75
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Los Angeles FC
|21
|4
|9
|72
|85
|37
|x-Seattle
|16
|10
|8
|56
|52
|49
|x-Real Salt Lake
|16
|13
|5
|53
|46
|41
|x-Minnesota United
|15
|11
|8
|53
|52
|43
|x-LA Galaxy
|16
|15
|3
|51
|58
|59
|Portland
|14
|13
|7
|49
|52
|49
|FC Dallas
|13
|12
|9
|48
|54
|46
|San Jose
|13
|16
|5
|44
|52
|55
|Colorado
|12
|16
|6
|42
|58
|63
|Houston
|12
|18
|4
|40
|49
|59
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|16
|8
|38
|49
|67
|Vancouver
|8
|16
|10
|34
|37
|59
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sunday, September 29
Toronto FC 2, Chicago 2, tie
Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 1, tie
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 1, Montreal 1, tie
New England 2, New York City FC 0
D.C. United 0, New York 0, tie
Colorado 3, FC Dallas 0
Vancouver 4, LA Galaxy 3
Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
Seattle 1, San Jose 0
Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie
Sunday, October 6
Atlanta 3, New England 1
Cincinnati 0, D.C. United 0, tie
FC Dallas 6, Sporting Kansas City 0
Houston 4, LA Galaxy 2
Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 1
Montreal 3, New York 0
Chicago 5, Orlando City 2
New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1
Portland 3, San Jose 1
Seattle 1, Minnesota 0
Toronto FC 1, Columbus 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Vancouver 0
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.