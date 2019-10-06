All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA x-New York City FC 18 6 10 64 63 42 x-Atlanta 18 12 4 58 58 43 x-Philadelphia 16 11 7 55 58 50 x-Toronto FC 13 10 11 50 57 52 x-D.C. United 13 10 11 50 42 38 x-New York 14 14 6 48 53 51 x-New England 11 11 12 45 50 57 Chicago 10 12 12 42 55 47 Montreal 12 17 5 41 47 60 Columbus 10 16 8 38 39 47 Orlando City 9 15 10 37 44 52 Cincinnati 6 22 6 24 31 75

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA y-Los Angeles FC 21 4 9 72 85 37 x-Seattle 16 10 8 56 52 49 x-Real Salt Lake 16 13 5 53 46 41 x-Minnesota United 15 11 8 53 52 43 x-LA Galaxy 16 15 3 51 58 59 Portland 14 13 7 49 52 49 FC Dallas 13 12 9 48 54 46 San Jose 13 16 5 44 52 55 Colorado 12 16 6 42 58 63 Houston 12 18 4 40 49 59 Sporting Kansas City 10 16 8 38 49 67 Vancouver 8 16 10 34 37 59

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, September 29

Toronto FC 2, Chicago 2, tie

Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 1, Montreal 1, tie

New England 2, New York City FC 0

D.C. United 0, New York 0, tie

Colorado 3, FC Dallas 0

Vancouver 4, LA Galaxy 3

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

Seattle 1, San Jose 0

Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

Sunday, October 6

Atlanta 3, New England 1

Cincinnati 0, D.C. United 0, tie

FC Dallas 6, Sporting Kansas City 0

Houston 4, LA Galaxy 2

Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 1

Montreal 3, New York 0

Chicago 5, Orlando City 2

New York City FC 2, Philadelphia 1

Portland 3, San Jose 1

Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

Toronto FC 1, Columbus 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Vancouver 0

