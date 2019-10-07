MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, October 6
|Goals
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|34
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|30
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|27
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|16
|Heber, NYC
|15
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|15
|Chris Wondolowski, SJ
|15
|Kei Kamara, COL
|14
|Mauro Manotas, HOU
|13
|CJ Sapong, CHI
|13
|Gyasi Zardes, CLB
|13
|Assists
|Maximiliano Moralez, NYC
|20
|Diego Valeri, POR
|16
|Michael Barrios, DAL
|15
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|15
|Carles Gil, NE
|14
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|13
|Nicolas Gaitan, CHI
|12
|Jan Gregus, MIN
|12
|Julian Gressel, ATL
|12
|Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA
|12
|Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR
|12
___
|Shots
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|160
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|151
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|116
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|110
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|108
|Sebastian Blanco, POR
|106
|Aleksandar Katai, CHI
|105
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|95
|Kei Kamara, COL
|94
|Alexandru Mitrita, NYC
|94
___
|Shots on Goal
|Carlos Vela, LFC
|71
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA
|65
|Josef Martinez, ATL
|49
|Diego Rossi, LFC
|49
|Kei Kamara, COL
|44
|Daniel Royer, NYR
|38
|Kacper Przybylko, PHI
|37
|Jefferson Savarino, RSL
|37
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|36
|Vako Qazaishvili, SJ
|36
___
|Cautions
|Bryan Acosta, DAL
|12
|Alexander Ring, NYC
|12
|Maxime Chanot, NYC
|11
|Diego Chara, POR
|11
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL
|11
|Felipe Gutierrez, KC
|11
|Judson, SJ
|10
|Diego Polenta, LA
|10
|Diego Rubio, COL
|10
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|10
___
|Cards
|
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Bryan Acosta, DAL
|12
|0
|12
|Diego Chara, POR
|11
|1
|12
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL
|11
|1
|12
|Alexander Ring, NYC
|12
|0
|12
|Maxime Chanot, NYC
|11
|0
|11
|Felipe Gutierrez, KC
|11
|0
|11
|Diego Polenta, LA
|10
|1
|11
|Diego Rubio, COL
|10
|1
|11
|Kellyn Acosta, COL
|9
|1
|10
|Judson, SJ
|10
|0
|10
|Jack Price, COL
|9
|1
|10
|Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI
|10
|0
|10
|Matias Vera, HOU
|9
|1
|10
|Kendall Waston, CIN
|9
|1
|10
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|1.00
|Steve Clark, POR
|1.04
|Bill Hamid, DC
|1.12
|Eloy Room, CLB
|1.17
|Nick Rimando, RSL
|1.21
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|1.24
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.26
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|1.26
|Zack Steffen, CLB
|1.31
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|1.31
___
|Shutouts
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|14
|Bill Hamid, DC
|14
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|11
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|10
|Nick Rimando, RSL
|10
|Tyler Miller, LFC
|9
|Luis Robles, NYR
|9
|David Bingham, LA
|8
|Jesse Gonzalez, DAL
|8
|Evan Bush, MTL
|7
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|7
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|7
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|7
___
|Saves
|David Bingham, LA
|141
|Vito Mannone, MIN
|129
|Bill Hamid, DC
|126
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|116
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|114
|Tim Melia, KC
|111
|Brian Rowe, ORL
|110
|Daniel Vega, SJ
|108
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|91
|Luis Robles, NYR
|88
|Joe Willis, HOU
|88
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.