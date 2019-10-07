Listen Live Sports

MLS Leaders

October 7, 2019 11:25 am
 
Through Sunday, October 6

Goals
Carlos Vela, LFC 34
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 30
Josef Martinez, ATL 27
Diego Rossi, LFC 16
Heber, NYC 15
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 15
Chris Wondolowski, SJ 15
Kei Kamara, COL 14
Mauro Manotas, HOU 13
CJ Sapong, CHI 13
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 13
Assists
Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 20
Diego Valeri, POR 16
Michael Barrios, DAL 15
Carlos Vela, LFC 15
Carles Gil, NE 14
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 13
Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 12
Jan Gregus, MIN 12
Julian Gressel, ATL 12
Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 12
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 12

Shots
Carlos Vela, LFC 160
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 151
Josef Martinez, ATL 116
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 110
Diego Rossi, LFC 108
Sebastian Blanco, POR 106
Aleksandar Katai, CHI 105
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 95
Kei Kamara, COL 94
Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 94

Shots on Goal
Carlos Vela, LFC 71
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 65
Josef Martinez, ATL 49
Diego Rossi, LFC 49
Kei Kamara, COL 44
Daniel Royer, NYR 38
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 37
Jefferson Savarino, RSL 37
Cristian Espinoza, SJ 36
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 36

Cautions
Bryan Acosta, DAL 12
Alexander Ring, NYC 12
Maxime Chanot, NYC 11
Diego Chara, POR 11
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 11
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 11
Judson, SJ 10
Diego Polenta, LA 10
Diego Rubio, COL 10
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Bryan Acosta, DAL 12 0 12
Diego Chara, POR 11 1 12
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 11 1 12
Alexander Ring, NYC 12 0 12
Maxime Chanot, NYC 11 0 11
Felipe Gutierrez, KC 11 0 11
Diego Polenta, LA 10 1 11
Diego Rubio, COL 10 1 11
Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 1 10
Judson, SJ 10 0 10
Jack Price, COL 9 1 10
Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10 0 10
Matias Vera, HOU 9 1 10
Kendall Waston, CIN 9 1 10

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Tyler Miller, LFC 1.00
Steve Clark, POR 1.04
Bill Hamid, DC 1.12
Eloy Room, CLB 1.17
Nick Rimando, RSL 1.21
Sean Johnson, NYC 1.24
Brad Guzan, ATL 1.26
Vito Mannone, MIN 1.26
Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.31

Shutouts
Brad Guzan, ATL 14
Bill Hamid, DC 14
Vito Mannone, MIN 11
Stefan Frei, SEA 10
Nick Rimando, RSL 10
Tyler Miller, LFC 9
Luis Robles, NYR 9
David Bingham, LA 8
Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 8
Evan Bush, MTL 7
Sean Johnson, NYC 7
Brian Rowe, ORL 7
Daniel Vega, SJ 7

Saves
David Bingham, LA 141
Vito Mannone, MIN 129
Bill Hamid, DC 126
Stefan Frei, SEA 116
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 114
Tim Melia, KC 111
Brian Rowe, ORL 110
Daniel Vega, SJ 108
Brad Guzan, ATL 91
Luis Robles, NYR 88
Joe Willis, HOU 88

