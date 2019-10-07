MLS Leaders

Through Sunday, October 6

Goals Carlos Vela, LFC 34 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 30 Josef Martinez, ATL 27 Diego Rossi, LFC 16 Heber, NYC 15 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 15 Chris Wondolowski, SJ 15 Kei Kamara, COL 14 Mauro Manotas, HOU 13 CJ Sapong, CHI 13 Gyasi Zardes, CLB 13 Assists Maximiliano Moralez, NYC 20 Diego Valeri, POR 16 Michael Barrios, DAL 15 Carlos Vela, LFC 15 Carles Gil, NE 14 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 13 Nicolas Gaitan, CHI 12 Jan Gregus, MIN 12 Julian Gressel, ATL 12 Nicolas Lodeiro, SEA 12 Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 12

Shots Carlos Vela, LFC 160 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 151 Josef Martinez, ATL 116 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 110 Diego Rossi, LFC 108 Sebastian Blanco, POR 106 Aleksandar Katai, CHI 105 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 95 Kei Kamara, COL 94 Alexandru Mitrita, NYC 94

Shots on Goal Carlos Vela, LFC 71 Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA 65 Josef Martinez, ATL 49 Diego Rossi, LFC 49 Kei Kamara, COL 44 Daniel Royer, NYR 38 Kacper Przybylko, PHI 37 Jefferson Savarino, RSL 37 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 36 Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 36

Cautions Bryan Acosta, DAL 12 Alexander Ring, NYC 12 Maxime Chanot, NYC 11 Diego Chara, POR 11 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 11 Felipe Gutierrez, KC 11 Judson, SJ 10 Diego Polenta, LA 10 Diego Rubio, COL 10 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10

Cards Y R TOTAL Bryan Acosta, DAL 12 0 12 Diego Chara, POR 11 1 12 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, ATL 11 1 12 Alexander Ring, NYC 12 0 12 Maxime Chanot, NYC 11 0 11 Felipe Gutierrez, KC 11 0 11 Diego Polenta, LA 10 1 11 Diego Rubio, COL 10 1 11 Kellyn Acosta, COL 9 1 10 Judson, SJ 10 0 10 Jack Price, COL 9 1 10 Bastian Schweinsteiger, CHI 10 0 10 Matias Vera, HOU 9 1 10 Kendall Waston, CIN 9 1 10

Goals-Allowed Avg. Tyler Miller, LFC 1.00 Steve Clark, POR 1.04 Bill Hamid, DC 1.12 Eloy Room, CLB 1.17 Nick Rimando, RSL 1.21 Sean Johnson, NYC 1.24 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.26 Vito Mannone, MIN 1.26 Zack Steffen, CLB 1.31 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 1.31

Shutouts Brad Guzan, ATL 14 Bill Hamid, DC 14 Vito Mannone, MIN 11 Stefan Frei, SEA 10 Nick Rimando, RSL 10 Tyler Miller, LFC 9 Luis Robles, NYR 9 David Bingham, LA 8 Jesse Gonzalez, DAL 8 Evan Bush, MTL 7 Sean Johnson, NYC 7 Brian Rowe, ORL 7 Daniel Vega, SJ 7

Saves David Bingham, LA 141 Vito Mannone, MIN 129 Bill Hamid, DC 126 Stefan Frei, SEA 116 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 114 Tim Melia, KC 111 Brian Rowe, ORL 110 Daniel Vega, SJ 108 Brad Guzan, ATL 91 Luis Robles, NYR 88 Joe Willis, HOU 88

