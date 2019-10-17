Listen Live Sports

MLS Playoff Glance

October 17, 2019 1:03 pm
 
Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 19
Eastern Conference

New England at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

D.C. at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Western Conference

Dallas at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20
Eastern Conference

New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Western Conference

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23

Toronto-D.C. winner at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Philadelphia-New York Red Bulls winner vs. Atlanta-New England winner at higher-seeded team, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23

Salt Lake-Portland winner vs. Seattle-Dallas winner at higher-seeded team, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Minnesota-LA Galaxy winner at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29

Western Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Eastern Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA

Time EST
MLS Cup
Sunday, Nov. 10

Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.

