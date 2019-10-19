Listen Live Sports

MLS Playoff Glance

October 19, 2019 11:48 pm
 
Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 19
Eastern Conference

Atlanta 1, New England 0

Toronto 5, D.C. 1

Western Conference

Seattle 4, Dallas 3

Portland at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20
Eastern Conference

New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Western Conference

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23

Toronto at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Philadelphia-New York Red Bulls winner vs. Atlanta at higher-seeded team, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23

Salt Lake-Portland winner vs. Seattle at higher-seeded team, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Minnesota-LA Galaxy winner at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29

Western Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Eastern Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA

Time EST
MLS Cup
Sunday, Nov. 10

Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.

