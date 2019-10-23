Listen Live Sports

MLS Playoff Glance

October 23, 2019 9:13 pm
 
Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 19
Eastern Conference

Atlanta 1, New England 0

Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET

Western Conference

Seattle 4, Dallas 3

Salt Lake 2, Portland 1

Sunday, Oct. 20
Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET

Western Conference

LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23

Toronto 2, New York City FC 1

Thursday, Oct. 24

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23

Salt Lake vs. Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29

Western Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Toronto at Philadelphia-Atlanta winner, TBA

Time EST
MLS Cup
Sunday, Nov. 10

Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.

