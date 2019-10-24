MLS Playoff Glance

Times EDT First Round Saturday, Oct. 19 Eastern Conference

Atlanta 1, New England 0

Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET

Western Conference

Seattle 4, Dallas 3

Salt Lake 2, Portland 1

Advertisement

Sunday, Oct. 20 Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET

Western Conference

LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1

Conference Semifinals Eastern Conference Wednesday, Oct. 23

Toronto 2, New York City FC 1

Thursday, Oct. 24

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0

Western Conference Wednesday, Oct. 23

Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0

Thursday, Oct. 24

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Championships Tuesday, Oct. 29

Seattle at Los Angeles FC or LA Galaxy at Seattle, TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Toronto at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Time EST MLS Cup Sunday, Nov. 10

Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.