Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Playoff Glance

October 24, 2019 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 19
Eastern Conference

Atlanta 1, New England 0

Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET

Western Conference

Seattle 4, Dallas 3

Salt Lake 2, Portland 1

Advertisement
Sunday, Oct. 20
Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Western Conference

LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23

Toronto 2, New York City FC 1

Thursday, Oct. 24

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0

Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23

Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0

Thursday, Oct. 24

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29

Seattle at Los Angeles FC or LA Galaxy at Seattle, TBA

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Toronto at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Time EST
MLS Cup
Sunday, Nov. 10

Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead