MLS Playoff Glance

|Times EDT
|First Round
|Saturday, Oct. 19
|Eastern Conference
Atlanta 1, New England 0
Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET
Seattle 4, Dallas 3
Salt Lake 2, Portland 1
|Sunday, Oct. 20
|Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET
LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1
|Conference Semifinals
|Eastern Conference
|Wednesday, Oct. 23
Toronto 2, New York City 1
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0
|Western Conference
|Wednesday, Oct. 23
Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0
Los Angeles 5, LA Galaxy 3
|Conference Championships
|Tuesday, Oct. 29
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
|Time EST
|MLS Cup
|Sunday, Nov. 10
Toronto-Atlanta winner vs. Seattle-Los Angeles winner at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.