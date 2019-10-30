Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
MLS Playoff Glance

October 30, 2019 12:14 am
 
Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 19
Eastern Conference

Atlanta 1, New England 0

Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET

Western Conference

Seattle 4, Dallas 3

Salt Lake 2, Portland 1

Sunday, Oct. 20
Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET

Western Conference

LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1

Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23

Toronto 2, New York City 1

Thursday, Oct. 24

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0

Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23

Seattle 2, Salt Lake 0

Thursday, Oct. 24

Los Angeles 5, LA Galaxy 3

Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29

Seattle 3, Los Angeles 1

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Toronto at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Time EST
MLS Cup
Sunday, Nov. 10

Seattle at Atlanta or Toronto at Seattle, 3 p.m.

