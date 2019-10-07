Listen Live Sports

Molina makes throat-slashing gesture after NLDS win

October 7, 2019
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina made a throat-slashing gesture as he celebrated on the field after hitting the winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Monday.

Molina’s clutch swing sent the best-of-five series back to Atlanta for one more game on Wednesday.

It was not clear whether Molina made the gesture in response to what Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. did the day before. Acuña made a similar motion across the top of his chest after hauling in Molina’s flyball for the final out of Atlanta’s 3-1 win Sunday.

