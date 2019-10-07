Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Monday’s Sports Transactions

October 7, 2019
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Greg Mabin. Activated G Alex Redmond from the exempt list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Antonio Callaway to the 53-man roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Ben Watson.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Added CB Nevin Lawson to the active roster. Waived G Lester Cotton Sr.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released K Cairo Santos and OL David Quessenberry.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Fired coach Jay Gruden. Promoted offensive line coach Bill Callahan to interim head coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled F Max Comtois from San Diego (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Traded LW David Pope to Vancouver for D Alex Biega.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY — Fired coach James O’Connor.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced F Brian Fernández has voluntarily entered the MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced today that AFC Ann Arbor will become the newest member of USL League Two in the 2020 season.

COLLEGE

KANSAS — Fired offensive coordinator Les Koenning. Promoted offensive consultant Brent Dearmon to offensive coordinator.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Seth Jones assistant athletic director for corporate sponsorships.

