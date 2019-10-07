Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed C Kavion Pippen.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Greg Mabin. Activated G Alex Redmond from the exempt list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Antonio Callaway to the 53-man roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Ben Watson.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Added CB Nevin Lawson to the active roster. Waived G Lester Cotton Sr.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB Demone Harris to the practice squad. Released WR Ishmael Hyman from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released K Cairo Santos and OL David Quessenberry.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Fired coach Jay Gruden. Promoted offensive line coach Bill Callahan to interim head coach. Released LB Cassanova McKinzy. Signed TE Hale Hentges.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled F Max Comtois from San Diego (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Traded LW David Pope to Vancouver for D Alex Biega. Recalled LW Ryan Kuffner, RW Evgeny Svechnikov, D Alex Biega and D Oliwer Kaski from Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed LW Andreas Athanasiou, C Frans Nielsen, D Trevor Daley and D Jonathan Ericsson on IR. Placed F Johan Franzen and F Henrik Zetterberg on long-term IR.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Acquired D Nick Ebert and a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft from the Ottawa Senators for F Vladislav Namestnikov.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY — Fired coach James O’Connor.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Announced F Brian Fernández has voluntarily entered the MLS’ Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced today that AFC Ann Arbor will become the newest member of USL League Two in the 2020 season.

COLLEGE

KANSAS — Fired offensive coordinator Les Koenning. Promoted offensive consultant Brent Dearmon to offensive coordinator.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Seth Jones assistant athletic director for corporate sponsorships.

