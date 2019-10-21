Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Sports Transactions

October 21, 2019 3:01 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured LB Keion Adams.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Activated QB Trevor Harris from the 6-game IL. Released DB Robert Priester from the practice roster. Signed QB Troy Williams to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville D Nick Wright five games.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Awarded an expansion franchise to Sacramento, Calif. to be known as the Sacramento Republic and to begin play in 2022.

CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of technical director Luke Sassano. Promoted Hunter Freeman to director of scouting and player recruitment.

COLUMBUS CREW — Exercised 2020 options on Ds Waylon Francis, Hector Jimenez and Jonathan Mensah and Ms Luis Argudo, Pedro Santos and Wil Trapp. Agreed to terms with G Jon Kempin and D Josh Williams.

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Named Nick Sailor director of training and education for diversity, equity and inclusion.

