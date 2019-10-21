Monday’s Sports Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured LB Keion Adams.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Activated QB Trevor Harris from the 6-game IL. Released DB Robert Priester from the practice roster. Signed QB Troy Williams to the practice roster.
ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville D Nick Wright five games.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Awarded an expansion franchise to Sacramento, Calif. to be know as the Sacramento Republic and to begin play in 2022.
CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of technical director Luke Sassano. Promoted Hunter Freeman to director of scouting and player recruitment.
COLUMBUS CREW — Exercised 2020 options on Ds Waylon Francis, Hector Jimenez and Jonathan Mensah and Ms Luis Argudo, Pedro Santos and Wil Trapp. Agreed to terms with G Jon Kempin and D Josh Williams.
PROVIDENCE — Named Nick Sailor director of training and education for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.