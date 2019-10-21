Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Exercised their contract options on Gs Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. and Kevin Knox.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Chris Chiozza to a two-way contract.

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired the 2019 and 2020 first-round draft pick from Wisconsin for the returning player rights to G Jemerrio Jones.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured LB Keion Adams.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Activated QB Trevor Harris from the 6-game IL. Released DB Robert Priester from the practice roster. Signed QB Troy Williams to the practice roster.

HOCKEY ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville D Nick Wright five games.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Awarded an expansion franchise to Sacramento, Calif. to be known as the Sacramento Republic and to begin play in 2022.

CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of technical director Luke Sassano. Promoted Hunter Freeman to director of scouting and player recruitment.

COLUMBUS CREW — Exercised 2020 options on Ds Waylon Francis, Hector Jimenez and Jonathan Mensah and Ms Luis Argudo, Pedro Santos and Wil Trapp. Agreed to terms with G Jon Kempin and D Josh Williams.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named Ken Bigley and Steven Keith assistant wrestling coaches.

PROVIDENCE — Named Nick Sailor director of training and education for diversity, equity and inclusion.

RUTGERS — Promoted Tim Eatman to women’s basketball associate head coach. Named Michelle Edwards assistant coach; Betsy Yonkman director of program administration, operations and scouting; Brian Shank director of video/assistant director of basketball operations; Will Abrams director of player development and Geoffrey Lanier recruiting coordinator.

