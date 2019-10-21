Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

October 21, 2019 6:59 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Jaylen Brown to a contract extension.

BROOKLYN NETS —Signed G Taurean Prince to a multiyear contract.

CHICAGO BULLS — Exercised their contract options on F Lauri Markkanen, C Wendell Carter Jr. and F Chandler Hutchison.

DETROIT PISTONS — Waived F Joe Johnson.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F Devontae Cacok and G Demetrius Jackson.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Exercised their contract options on F Jaren Jackson Jr. and G Grayson Allen.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Exercised their contract options on Gs Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. and Kevin Knox.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Extended the contract of G Buddy Hield.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Dejounte Murray to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Chris Chiozza to a two-way contract.

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired the 2019 and 2020 first-round draft pick from Wisconsin for the returning player rights to G Jemerrio Jones.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay DL Terry Beckner four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad. Waived CB Parry Nickerson. Released QB Chase Litton from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed G Forrest Lamp on the IL.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured LB Keion Adams.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Traded CB Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a 2020 third-round pick.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Activated QB Trevor Harris from the 6-game IL. Released DB Robert Priester from the practice roster. Signed QB Troy Williams to the practice roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Philip Tomasino to a three-year contract.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville D Nick Wright five games.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Awarded an expansion franchise to Sacramento, Calif. to be known as the Sacramento Republic and to begin play in 2022.

CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of technical director Luke Sassano. Promoted Hunter Freeman to director of scouting and player recruitment.

COLUMBUS CREW — Exercised 2020 options on Ds Waylon Francis, Hector Jimenez and Jonathan Mensah and Ms Luis Argudo, Pedro Santos and Wil Trapp. Agreed to terms with G Jon Kempin and D Josh Williams.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named Ken Bigley and Steven Keith assistant wrestling coaches.

PROVIDENCE — Named Nick Sailor director of training and education for diversity, equity and inclusion.

RUTGERS — Promoted Tim Eatman to women’s basketball associate head coach. Named Michelle Edwards assistant coach; Betsy Yonkman director of program administration, operations and scouting; Brian Shank director of video/assistant director of basketball operations; Will Abrams director of player development and Geoffrey Lanier recruiting coordinator.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska