Monday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Jaylen Brown to a contract extension.
BROOKLYN NETS —Signed G Taurean Prince to a multiyear contract.
CHICAGO BULLS — Exercised their contract options on F Lauri Markkanen, C Wendell Carter Jr. and F Chandler Hutchison.
DETROIT PISTONS — Waived F Joe Johnson.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F Devontae Cacok and G Demetrius Jackson.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Exercised their contract options on F Jaren Jackson Jr. and G Grayson Allen.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Exercised their contract options on Gs Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. and Kevin Knox.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Extended the contract of G Buddy Hield.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Dejounte Murray to a contract extension.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Chris Chiozza to a two-way contract.
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired the 2019 and 2020 first-round draft pick from Wisconsin for the returning player rights to G Jemerrio Jones.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay DL Terry Beckner four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad. Waived CB Parry Nickerson. Released QB Chase Litton from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed G Forrest Lamp on the IL.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured LB Keion Adams.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Traded CB Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a 2020 third-round pick.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Activated QB Trevor Harris from the 6-game IL. Released DB Robert Priester from the practice roster. Signed QB Troy Williams to the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Philip Tomasino to a three-year contract.
ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville D Nick Wright five games.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Awarded an expansion franchise to Sacramento, Calif. to be known as the Sacramento Republic and to begin play in 2022.
CINCINNATI — Announced the resignation of technical director Luke Sassano. Promoted Hunter Freeman to director of scouting and player recruitment.
COLUMBUS CREW — Exercised 2020 options on Ds Waylon Francis, Hector Jimenez and Jonathan Mensah and Ms Luis Argudo, Pedro Santos and Wil Trapp. Agreed to terms with G Jon Kempin and D Josh Williams.
NYU — Named Ken Bigley and Steven Keith assistant wrestling coaches.
PROVIDENCE — Named Nick Sailor director of training and education for diversity, equity and inclusion.
RUTGERS — Promoted Tim Eatman to women’s basketball associate head coach. Named Michelle Edwards assistant coach; Betsy Yonkman director of program administration, operations and scouting; Brian Shank director of video/assistant director of basketball operations; Will Abrams director of player development and Geoffrey Lanier recruiting coordinator.
