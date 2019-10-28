Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Chaim Bloom chief baseball officer.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced pitching coach Larry Rothschild will not return next season.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired executive vice president and general manager Neal Huntington. Promoted assistant general manager Kevin Graves to interim general manager. Named Travis Williams president.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Jayce Tingler manager and agreed to terms with him on a three-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Detroit F Markieff Morris $35,000 for directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred Gs Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Named Lisa C. Willis and Allen Deep assistant coaches.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB D.J. Foster on IR.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded DE/LB Genard Avery to Philadelphioa for undisclosed 2021 draft pick.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded RB Kenyan Drake to Arizona for a conditional 2020 draft pick.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Winnipeg F Adam Lowry two games for boarding.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Brian Gibbons from Charlotte (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed F Alexandre Texier and D Ryan Murray on IR.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Called up F Matthew Strome from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Vladimir Tarasenko on long-term IR.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Gerry Fitzgerald and D James de Haas from Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled Fs Scott Conway and Joona Koppanen from Atlanta (ECHL).

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Named Vlatko Andonovski women’s national team coach.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA — Fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and LB coach John Rushing. Promoted defensive analyst Chuck Cecil to interim defensive coordinator and analyst Hank Hobson to an on-field coaching role.

