Monday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Chaim Bloom chief baseball officer.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced pitching coach Larry Rothschild will not return next season.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Fired executive vice president and general manager Neal Huntington. Promoted assistant general manager Kevin Graves to interim general manager. Named Travis Williams president.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Jayce Tingler manager and agreed to terms with him on a three-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Detroit F Markieff Morris $35,000 for directing inappropriate and offensive language toward a game official.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred Gs Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Named Lisa C. Willis and Allen Deep assistant coaches.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed RB D.J. Foster on IR.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded DE/LB Genard Avery to Philadelphioa for undisclosed 2021 draft pick.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded RB Kenyan Drake to Arizona for a conditional 2020 draft pick.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Winnipeg F Adam Lowry two games for boarding.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled F Brian Gibbons from Charlotte (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Placed F Alexandre Texier and D Ryan Murray on IR.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Called up F Matthew Strome from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Placed F Vladimir Tarasenko on long-term IR.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Gerry Fitzgerald and D James de Haas from Reading (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled Fs Scott Conway and Joona Koppanen from Atlanta (ECHL).
U.S. SOCCER — Named Vlatko Andonovski women’s national team coach.
ARIZONA — Fired defensive coordinator Marcel Yates and LB coach John Rushing. Promoted defensive analyst Chuck Cecil to interim defensive coordinator and analyst Hank Hobson to an on-field coaching role.
