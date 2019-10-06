Listen Live Sports

Montreal 3, New York 0

October 6, 2019 6:34 pm
 
New York 0 0 0
Montreal 2 1 3

First half_1, Montreal, Krkic, 3 (Okwonkwo), 23rd minute; 2, Montreal, Urruti, 4, 37th.

Second half_3, Montreal, Okwonkwo, 8 (Taider), 62nd.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush.

Yellow Cards_Okwonkwo, Montreal, 64th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Jeremy Kieso, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_15,022.

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan (Michael Murillo, 26th), Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Tim Parker; Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Kaku, Daniel Royer (Omir Fernandez, 72nd), Josh Sims; Brian White (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 62nd).

Montreal_Clement Diop; Rudy Camacho (Jorge Luis Corrales, 89th), Rod Fanni, Jukka Raitala, Bacary Sagna; Ignacio Piatti (Shamit Shome, 85th), Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Bojan Krkic, Orji Okwonkwo (Lassi Lappalainen, 81st), Maximiliano Urruti.

