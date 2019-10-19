Listen Live Sports

Mooney’s walk-off FG lifts North Texas over Middle Tennessee

October 19, 2019 7:48 pm
 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Mason Fine led the game-winning drive capped by Ethan Mooney’s 22-yard field goal as time expired to lift North Texas over Middle Tennessee 33-30 on Saturday.

Middle Tennessee (2-5, 1-2 Conference USA) tied the game at 30-all with 28 seconds left. On the ensuing kickoff, Deion Hair-Griffin returned it 50 yards to get the Mean Green (3-4, 2-1) to the Middle Tennessee 44. Fine completed passes of 11 yards to Nic Smith and 28 yards to Jaelon Darden to set up Mooney at the 7.

Fine finished 33 of 45 for 375 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and ran for another touchdown.

Asher O’Hara passed for 136 yards and ran for 82 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Raiders. Chase Cunningham replaced O’Hara in the fourth quarter and finished with 121 yards passing, a touchdown pass and a touchdown run.

