Morehead State ends 11-game skid against Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Morehead State had two touchdown runs in a 48-second span late in the fourth quarter and the Eagles ended an 11-game losing streak to Jacksonville with a 30-22 victory on Saturday.

Morehead State (3-3, 1-1 Pioneer Football League) trailed the Dolphins (2-4, 0-2) 22-16 when backup quarterback Deandre Clayton vaulted his way into the end zone from a yard out to put the Eagles up a point with 2:31 remaining in the game. Jacksonville turned the ball over on downs at its own 24-yard line when Calvin Turner Jr.’s pass to BJ Byrd fell incomplete. Issiah Aguero romped 24 yards for a TD on the Eagles’ next play to push the lead to 30-22 with 1:43 left. Jacksonville made it as far as the Morehead State 36-yard line before turning it over on downs.

Morehead State grabbed a 7-0 lead just two plays into the game when Mark Pappas hooked up with Aguero for a 49-yard TD. Andrew Foster kicked three field goals and his first gave the Eagles a 10-7 lead at halftime. Aguero topped the Eagles with 86 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Jacksonville rushed for 448 yards with Turner Jr.’s 141 and Garnett Nicolas’ 123 leading the way. Turner Jr. completed just 3 of 10 passes for 65 yards.

