Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morgan, Carrasco announce they’re expecting baby

October 23, 2019 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

U.S. national soccer team star Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco are expecting their first child.

Morgan and Carrasco, who is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy, made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

They posed with a sign that read: “Adding 1 more to the Fam … April 2020 Baby Girl.”

Morgan, who was on the U.S. team that won World Cup this summer in France, added in a Twitter post: “We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon.”

Advertisement

Morgan’s season with the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League was cut short by a knee injury. She and Carrasco met at the University of California, where both played soccer. They were married on New Year’s Eve in 2014.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon