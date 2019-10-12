Listen Live Sports

Morgan State picks up first win for coach Wheatley

October 12, 2019 6:45 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Chase ran for two touchdowns, DeAndre Harris passed for two scores, and Morgan State defeated Delaware State 34-3 on Saturday to give Tyrone Wheatley his first win as head coach of the Bears.

Chase gained 116 yards rushing and Harris completed 11 of 19 passes for 161 yards in a homecoming win for Morgan State (1-5, 1-2 MEAC).

Delaware State’s Richard Harris had a career-high 151 yards rushing on 21 carries and Hornets sophomore linebacker Brooks Parker had 12 tackles, seven solo.

Delaware State (1-5, 0-4) has lost 31 consecutive road games since 2014.

