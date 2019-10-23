Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Most Consecutive World Series Games, Home Runs

October 23, 2019 2:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Most consecutive World Series games hitting a home run:

5 — George Springer, Houston, Oct. 28, 29, 31, Nov. 1, 2017 and Oct. 22, 2019.

4 — Reggie Jackson, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 15, 16 and 18 (three), 1977; Oct. 10, 1978.

4 — Lou Gehrig, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 5, 7, and 9 (two), 1928; Sept. 28, 1932.

Advertisement

3 — Barry Bonds, San Francisco, Oct. 19, 20 and 22, 2002.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

3 — Ryan Klesko, Atlanta, Oct. 24, 25 and 26, 1995.

3 — Lonnie Smith, Atlanta, Oct. 22, 23 and 24, 1991.

3 — x-Donn Clendenon, N.Y. Mets, Oct. 12, 15 and 16, 1969.

3 — Hank Bauer, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 1, 2 and 4, 1958.

3 — Johnny Mize, N.Y. Yankees, Oct. 3, 4 and 5, 1952.

x-Did not play in the Oct. 14 game.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified