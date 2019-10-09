Most Playoff Runs, Team, Game

A list of the most runs by a team in a playoff game:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

23 — Boston, Oct. 10, 1999, vs. Cleveland.

19 — New York, Oct. 16, 2004, at Boston.

17 — Cleveland, Oct. 13, 2001, vs. Seattle.

16 — Boston, Oct. 8, 2018, at New York.

14 — Kansas City, Oct. 20, 2015, at Toronto.

14 — Seattle, Oct. 20, 2001, vs. New York.

13 — Anaheim, Oct. 13, 2002, vs. Minnesota.

13 — Boston, Oct. 16, 1999, vs. New York

13 — New York, Oct. 14, 1981, vs. Oakland.

12 — New York, Oct. 22, 2001, vs. Seattle.

12 — Boston, Oct. 11, 1999, vs. Cleveland.

11 — Houston, Oct. 8, 2018, at Cleveland.

11 — Toronto, Oct. 19, 2015, vs. Kansas City.

11 — Minnesota, Oct. 5, 2002, vs. Oakland.

11 — Oakland, Oct. 7, 2000, vs. New York

11 — Cleveland, Oct. 7, 1999, vs. Boston.

11 — Boston, Sept. 29, 1998, at Cleveland.

11 — Baltimore, Oct. 7, 1983, at Chicago.

11 — Baltimore, Oct. 4, 1970, at Minnesota.

11 — Baltimore, Oct. 6, 1969, at Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

15 — Atlanta, Oct. 17, 1996, vs. St. Louis.

14 — Atlanta, Oct. 14, 1996, at St. Louis.

14 — Atlanta, Oct. 7, 1993, vs. Philadelphia.

13 — St. Louis, Oct. 9, 2019, at Atlanta.

13 — New York, Oct. 12, 2015, vs. Los Angeles.

13 — Atlanta, Oct. 1, 1997, vs. Houston.

13 — Pittsburgh, Oct. 13, 1992, at Atlanta.

13 — Atlanta, Oct. 7, 1992, at Pittsburgh.

13 — Chicago, Oct. 2, 1984, vs. San Diego.

12 — Houston, Oct. 11, 2004, at Atlanta.

12 — Chicago, Oct. 8, 2003, vs. Florida.

12 — St. Louis, Oct. 1, 2002, vs. Arizona.

12 — St. Louis, Oct. 13, 1985, vs. Los Angeles.

12 — Los Angeles, Oct. 9, 1974, vs. Philadelphia.

