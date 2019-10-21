Listen Live Sports

Most Preseason No. 1s

The schools and the seasons in which they have been ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 which started with the 1961-62 season:

Nine

North Carolina — 1977-78, 1981-82, 1983-84, 1986-87, 1993-94, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2011-12, 2015-16

Duke — 1978-79, 1988-89, 1991-92, 1998-99, 2001-02, 2005-06, 2010-11, 2016-17, 2017-18

Eight

UCLA — 1965-66, 1966-67, 1967-68, 1968-69, 1970-71, 1971-72, 1972-73, 1973-74

Four

Kentucky — 1980-81, 1995-96, 2013-14, 2014-15

Three

Michigan — 1964-65, 1976-77, 1992-93

Indiana — 1975-76, 1979-80, 2012-13

Arizona — 1997-98, 2000-01, 2002-03

Kansas — 2004-05, 2009-10, 2018-19

Two

Cincinnati — 1962-63, 1996-97

UNLV — 1989-90, 1990-91

UConn — 1999-2000, 2003-04

One

Ohio State — 1961-62

Loyola of Chicago — 1963-64

South Carolina — 1969-70

N.C. State — 1974-75

Virginia — 1982-83

Georgetown — 1984-85

Georgia Tech — 1985-86

Syracuse — 1987-88

Arkansas — 1994-95

Florida — 2006-07

Michigan State — 2019-20

