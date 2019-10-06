Listen Live Sports

Mystics-Sun, Box

October 6, 2019 5:38 pm
 
WASHINGTON (94)

Atkins 1-7 0-0 2, Cloud 6-16 2-2 19, Delle Donne 5-6 0-0 13, Sanders 2-6 0-0 4, Toliver 7-9 2-2 20, Hawkins 2-4 0-0 4, Meesseman 8-13 2-2 21, Powers 1-3 2-2 4, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 34-67 10-10 94.

CONNECTICUT (81)

A.Thomas 6-13 1-2 13, J.Jones 3-8 3-3 9, J.Thomas 7-12 0-0 16, Stricklen 6-9 1-1 16, Williams 2-9 2-2 6, B.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Banham 0-1 0-0 0, Hiedeman 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 6-13 3-3 15, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, Tuck 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 33-69 10-11 81.

Washington 32 11 25 26—94
Connecticut 17 22 18 24—81

3-Point Goals_Washington 16-27 (Cloud 5-10, Toliver 4-4, Meesseman 3-4, Delle Donne 3-4, Walker-Kimbrough 1-2, Hawkins 0-1, Atkins 0-2), Connecticut 5-20 (Stricklen 3-5, J.Thomas 2-4, Williams 0-1, Banham 0-1, Plaisance 0-1, Holmes 0-4, J.Jones 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 34 (Powers 8), Connecticut 27 (J.Jones 9). Assists_Washington 20 (Toliver 10), Connecticut 23 (A.Thomas 9). Total Fouls_Washington 13, Connecticut 16. A_9,170 (9,323).

