Mystics-Sun, Box

October 8, 2019 10:15 pm
 
WASHINGTON (86)

Atkins 5-12 1-2 14, Cloud 6-14 1-1 13, Delle Donne 5-8 0-1 11, Sanders 1-4 0-0 2, Toliver 2-5 1-2 7, Hawkins 2-2 0-0 5, Meesseman 4-11 2-2 12, Powers 5-9 5-5 15, Walker-Kimbrough 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 33-70 10-13 86.

CONNECTICUT (90)

A.Thomas 4-11 9-10 17, J.Jones 6-10 6-6 18, J.Thomas 4-10 4-6 14, Stricklen 5-12 2-2 15, Williams 7-17 2-2 16, B.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Hiedeman 3-5 0-0 8, Holmes 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 23-26 90.

Washington 17 23 28 18—86
Connecticut 32 24 12 22—90

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-21 (Atkins 3-6, Toliver 2-3, Meesseman 2-3, Hawkins 1-1, Walker-Kimbrough 1-1, Delle Donne 1-2, Powers 0-2, Cloud 0-3), Connecticut 7-17 (Stricklen 3-6, J.Thomas 2-3, Hiedeman 2-3, Holmes 0-1, J.Jones 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 29 (Cloud 7), Connecticut 39 (J.Jones 13). Assists_Washington 21 (Cloud 9), Connecticut 24 (A.Thomas 11). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Connecticut 13. A_8,458 (9,323).

