N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

October 4, 2019 11:55 pm
 
Minnesota New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 32 10 8 8
Garver c 5 0 0 0 LeMahieu 1b 5 2 3 4
Polanco ss 3 1 2 2 Judge rf 3 2 1 0
Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 Gardner cf 4 2 1 1
Rosario rf 5 0 0 0 Encarnación dh 5 1 2 1
Sanó 3b 4 1 1 1 Stanton lf 1 0 0 0
Kepler cf 2 0 0 0 Maybin pr-lf 1 1 0 0
Gonzalez lf 4 0 2 0 Torres 2b 3 1 1 2
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
Arraez 2b 3 1 1 0 Gregorius ss 3 1 0 0
Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Minnesota 101 011 000 4
New York 003 022 30x 10

E_Cron (1), LeMahieu (1). DP_Minnesota 0, New York 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, New York 7. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Arraez (1), Encarnación 2 (2), Torres (1), LeMahieu (1). HR_Polanco (1), Cruz (1), Sanó (1), LeMahieu (1), Gardner (1). SB_Polanco (1), Maybin 2 (2), Torres (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berríos 4 4 3 1 3 6
Littell L,0-1 0 0 2 2 1 0
Duffey 1 1 0 0 1 3
Stashak 1 2 2 2 0 0
Gibson 1 1 3 3 3 1
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Paxton 4 2-3 5 3 3 1 8
Ottavino 0 0 0 0 1 0
Kahnle W,1-0 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Green H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Britton H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Happ 1 1 0 0 1 2
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1

Littell pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Ottavino pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Littell (Gardner). WP_Littell.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Eric Cooper.

T_4:15. A_49,233 (47,309).

