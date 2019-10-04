N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|6
|13
|
|Garver c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.667
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.333
|Rosario rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Sanó 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Kepler cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Arraez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Schoop ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|10
|8
|8
|8
|12
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.600
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Gardner cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Encarnación dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Stanton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|1-Maybin pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.333
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|101
|011
|000_4
|7
|1
|New York
|003
|022
|30x_10
|8
|1
a-struck out for Arraez in the 8th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 7th.
E_Cron (1), LeMahieu (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, New York 7. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Arraez (1), Encarnación 2 (2), Torres (1), LeMahieu (1). HR_Polanco (1), off Paxton; Cruz (1), off Paxton; Sanó (1), off Kahnle; LeMahieu (1), off Stashak; Gardner (1), off Stashak. RBIs_Polanco 2 (2), Cruz (1), Sanó (1), Encarnación (1), Torres 2 (2), LeMahieu 4 (4), Gardner (1). SB_Polanco (1), Maybin 2 (2), Torres (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Rosario 2, Arraez, Schoop); New York 6 (Stanton, Sánchez, Gregorius, Judge). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 9; New York 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Cron 2, Gardner. GIDP_Arraez.
DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, LeMahieu).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|4
|
|4
|3
|1
|3
|6
|88
|2.25
|Littell, L, 0-1
|0
|
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Inf
|Duffey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|0.00
|Stashak
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|18.00
|Gibson
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|34
|27.00
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|8
|86
|5.79
|Ottavino
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0.00
|Kahnle, W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|13.50
|Green, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Britton, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Happ
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|0.00
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
Ottavino pitched to 1 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-2, Ottavino 1-0, Kahnle 2-0, Green 1-0. HBP_Littell (Gardner). WP_Littell. PB_Sánchez (1).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Eric Cooper.
T_4:15. A_49,233 (47,309).
