N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 4 6 13 Garver c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Polanco ss 3 1 2 2 2 0 .667 Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 2 2 .333 Rosario rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Sanó 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Kepler cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000 Gonzalez lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .500 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Arraez 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333 a-Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 10 8 8 8 12 LeMahieu 1b 5 2 3 4 0 2 .600 Judge rf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .333 Gardner cf 4 2 1 1 0 2 .250 Encarnación dh 5 1 2 1 0 1 .400 Stanton lf 1 0 0 0 3 0 .000 1-Maybin pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .000 Torres 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .333 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000 Gregorius ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Minnesota 101 011 000_4 7 1 New York 003 022 30x_10 8 1

a-struck out for Arraez in the 8th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 7th.

E_Cron (1), LeMahieu (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, New York 7. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Arraez (1), Encarnación 2 (2), Torres (1), LeMahieu (1). HR_Polanco (1), off Paxton; Cruz (1), off Paxton; Sanó (1), off Kahnle; LeMahieu (1), off Stashak; Gardner (1), off Stashak. RBIs_Polanco 2 (2), Cruz (1), Sanó (1), Encarnación (1), Torres 2 (2), LeMahieu 4 (4), Gardner (1). SB_Polanco (1), Maybin 2 (2), Torres (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Rosario 2, Arraez, Schoop); New York 6 (Stanton, Sánchez, Gregorius, Judge). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 9; New York 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Cron 2, Gardner. GIDP_Arraez.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, LeMahieu).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos 4 4 3 1 3 6 88 2.25 Littell, L, 0-1 0 0 2 2 1 0 8 Inf Duffey 1 1 0 0 1 3 25 0.00 Stashak 1 2 2 2 0 0 20 18.00 Gibson 1 1 3 3 3 1 34 27.00 Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton 4 2-3 5 3 3 1 8 86 5.79 Ottavino 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 0.00 Kahnle, W, 1-0 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 13 13.50 Green, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Britton, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00 Happ 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 0.00 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00

Ottavino pitched to 1 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-2, Ottavino 1-0, Kahnle 2-0, Green 1-0. HBP_Littell (Gardner). WP_Littell. PB_Sánchez (1).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Eric Cooper.

T_4:15. A_49,233 (47,309).

