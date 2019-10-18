N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 0 5 12 Springer rf-cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .163 Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .333 Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .256 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Correa ss 2 0 1 0 2 1 .184 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .184 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .091 Marisnick cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 5 4 0 10 LeMahieu 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .343 Judge rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267 Torres 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .344 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Hicks cf 3 1 1 3 0 1 .222 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .107 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167

Houston 100 000 000_1 5 0 New York 400 000 00x_4 5 0

a-flied out for Marisnick in the 7th. b-flied out for Reddick in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 9, New York 1. 2B_Torres (5). HR_LeMahieu (2), off Verlander; Hicks (1), off Verlander. RBIs_LeMahieu (5), Hicks 3 (3).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gurriel, Springer, Bregman); New York 0. RISP_Houston 0 for 6; New York 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Altuve.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander L,1-2 7 5 4 4 0 9 105 3.70 Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton W,1-0 6 4 1 1 4 9 112 3.46 Kahnle H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 8 1.29 Britton H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.29 Chapman S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Britton 2-0. WP_Paxton. PB_Sánchez (2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Cory Blaser; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:59. A_48,483 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.