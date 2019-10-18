N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|0
|5
|12
|
|Springer rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.184
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.184
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|Marisnick cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Reddick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|0
|10
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.343
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.222
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.107
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Houston
|100
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
|New York
|400
|000
|00x_4
|5
|0
a-flied out for Marisnick in the 7th. b-flied out for Reddick in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 9, New York 1. 2B_Torres (5). HR_LeMahieu (2), off Verlander; Hicks (1), off Verlander. RBIs_LeMahieu (5), Hicks 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Gurriel, Springer, Bregman); New York 0. RISP_Houston 0 for 6; New York 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Altuve.
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander L,1-2
|7
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|9
|105
|3.70
|Peacock
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton W,1-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|9
|112
|3.46
|Kahnle H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|1.29
|Britton H,3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.29
|Chapman S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Britton 2-0. WP_Paxton. PB_Sánchez (2).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Cory Blaser; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:59. A_48,483 (47,309).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.