N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1

October 18, 2019 10:19 pm
 
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 0 Totals 29 4 5 4
Springer rf-cf 5 1 2 0 LeMahieu 1b 4 1 1 1
Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 1 1 0
Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 3 1 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 1 1 3
Correa ss 2 0 1 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Marisnick cf 2 0 1 0 Gardner lf 3 0 0 0
Reddick ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Díaz ph 1 0 0 0
Houston 100 000 000 1
New York 400 000 00x 4

LOB_Houston 9, New York 1. 2B_Torres (5). HR_LeMahieu (2), Hicks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander L,1-2 7 5 4 4 0 9
Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Paxton W,1-0 6 4 1 1 4 9
Kahnle H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Britton H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Chapman S,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Paxton.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Cory Blaser; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:59. A_48,483 (47,309).

