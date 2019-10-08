Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

October 8, 2019 12:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 35 1 9 1
LeMahieu 1b 5 0 0 0 Kepler cf 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 Polanco ss 5 0 1 0
Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 Rosario rf 4 1 3 1
Stanton lf 3 0 1 0 Garver c 3 0 0 0
Maybin lf 1 1 1 1 Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0
Torres 2b 4 3 3 1 Sanó 3b 4 0 0 0
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 Gonzalez 1b-lf 4 0 1 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 2 2 Cave lf 2 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 Cron ph-1b 1 0 1 0
New York 011 000 102 5
Minnesota 000 000 010 1

E_Garver (1). DP_New York 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_New York 5, Minnesota 11. 2B_Urshela (1), Torres 2 (3), Rosario (1), Arraez (4). HR_Torres (1), Maybin (1), Rosario (1). SB_Torres (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino 4 4 0 0 2 4
Kahnle 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Ottavino 0 0 0 0 1 0
Green W,1-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Britton H,2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Chapman S,1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Minnesota
Odorizzi L,0-1 5 5 2 2 0 5
Rogers 2 2 1 1 0 2
Romo 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
May 2-3 1 0 0 0 2

Ottavino pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_Britton, Odorizzi.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Manny Gonzalez.

T_4:02. A_41,121 (38,649).

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins