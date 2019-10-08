N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 10 5 1 9 LeMahieu 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250 Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Stanton lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Maybin lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .333 Torres 2b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .417 Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .125 Gregorius ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .400 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 9 1 4 8 Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Rosario rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .308 Garver c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167 Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .455 Sanó 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083 Gonzalez 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Cave lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250 a-Cron ph-1b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .200

New York 011 000 102_5 10 0 Minnesota 000 000 010_1 9 1

a-singled for Cave in the 7th.

E_Garver (1). LOB_New York 5, Minnesota 11. 2B_Urshela (1), Torres 2 (3), Rosario (1), Arraez (4). HR_Torres (1), off Odorizzi; Maybin (1), off Romo; Rosario (1), off Britton. RBIs_Torres (4), Gardner (3), Gregorius 2 (6), Maybin (1), Rosario (1). SB_Torres (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Encarnación, LeMahieu); Minnesota 7 (Cave, Garver, Rosario, Gonzalez, Cruz 2). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Minnesota 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Polanco. GIDP_Torres, Urshela, Cruz.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez, Gonzalez; Sanó, Arraez, Gonzalez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino 4 4 0 0 2 4 83 0.00 Kahnle 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.86 Ottavino 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0.00 Green, W, 1-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 29 0.00 Britton, H, 2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.86 Chapman, S, 1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 26 0.00

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, L, 0-1 5 5 2 2 0 5 82 3.60 Rogers 2 2 1 1 0 2 26 4.50 Romo 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 32 9.00 May 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.00

Ottavino pitched to 1 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0, Green 2-0, Britton 1-0, May 2-1. WP_Britton, Odorizzi.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Manny Gonzalez.

T_4:02. A_41,121 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press.