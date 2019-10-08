N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|1
|9
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Encarnación dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Stanton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Maybin lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Torres 2b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.417
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|4
|8
|
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Rosario rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Sanó 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Gonzalez 1b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Cron ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|New York
|011
|000
|102_5
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|010_1
|9
|1
a-singled for Cave in the 7th.
E_Garver (1). LOB_New York 5, Minnesota 11. 2B_Urshela (1), Torres 2 (3), Rosario (1), Arraez (4). HR_Torres (1), off Odorizzi; Maybin (1), off Romo; Rosario (1), off Britton. RBIs_Torres (4), Gardner (3), Gregorius 2 (6), Maybin (1), Rosario (1). SB_Torres (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Encarnación, LeMahieu); Minnesota 7 (Cave, Garver, Rosario, Gonzalez, Cruz 2). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Minnesota 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Polanco. GIDP_Torres, Urshela, Cruz.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez, Gonzalez; Sanó, Arraez, Gonzalez).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|4
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|83
|0.00
|Kahnle
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Ottavino
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0.00
|Green, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|0.00
|Britton, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.86
|Chapman, S, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, L, 0-1
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|82
|3.60
|Rogers
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|4.50
|Romo
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|32
|9.00
|May
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
Ottavino pitched to 1 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0, Green 2-0, Britton 1-0, May 2-1. WP_Britton, Odorizzi.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Manny Gonzalez.
T_4:02. A_41,121 (38,649).
