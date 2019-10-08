Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

October 8, 2019 12:59 am
 
1 min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 10 5 1 9
LeMahieu 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250
Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .308
Stanton lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Maybin lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .333
Torres 2b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .417
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .125
Gregorius ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .400
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 9 1 4 8
Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Rosario rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .308
Garver c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167
Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .455
Sanó 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Gonzalez 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Cave lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250
a-Cron ph-1b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .200
New York 011 000 102_5 10 0
Minnesota 000 000 010_1 9 1

a-singled for Cave in the 7th.

E_Garver (1). LOB_New York 5, Minnesota 11. 2B_Urshela (1), Torres 2 (3), Rosario (1), Arraez (4). HR_Torres (1), off Odorizzi; Maybin (1), off Romo; Rosario (1), off Britton. RBIs_Torres (4), Gardner (3), Gregorius 2 (6), Maybin (1), Rosario (1). SB_Torres (2).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Encarnación, LeMahieu); Minnesota 7 (Cave, Garver, Rosario, Gonzalez, Cruz 2). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Minnesota 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Polanco. GIDP_Torres, Urshela, Cruz.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez, Gonzalez; Sanó, Arraez, Gonzalez).

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino 4 4 0 0 2 4 83 0.00
Kahnle 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.86
Ottavino 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0.00
Green, W, 1-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 29 0.00
Britton, H, 2 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.86
Chapman, S, 1-1 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 26 0.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, L, 0-1 5 5 2 2 0 5 82 3.60
Rogers 2 2 1 1 0 2 26 4.50
Romo 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 32 9.00
May 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 0.00

Ottavino pitched to 1 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-0, Green 2-0, Britton 1-0, May 2-1. WP_Britton, Odorizzi.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Manny Gonzalez.

T_4:02. A_41,121 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy tops Air Force 34-25 in annual football game

Today in History

2001: US-led attack on Afghanistan begins