Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

October 5, 2019 8:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 1 14
Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Cruz dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333
Rosario rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .111
Garver c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .222
Arraez 2b-3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .429
Sanó 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .125
Gonzalez 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Cave lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 8 11 8 8 6
LeMahieu 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .600
Judge rf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .333
Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .250
Encarnación dh 4 1 2 1 1 1 .444
Stanton lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .000
1-Maybin pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Torres 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Sánchez c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Gregorius ss 3 1 2 4 1 0 .333
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Minnesota 000 100 001_2 6 0
New York 107 000 00x_8 11 0

a-pinch hit for Cave in the 8th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 6th.

LOB_Minnesota 5, New York 10. 2B_Arraez 2 (3), LeMahieu (1). HR_Gregorius (1), off Duffey. RBIs_Garver (1), Arraez (1), Encarnación (2), Stanton (1), Torres (3), Gregorius 4 (4), Gardner (2). SF_Stanton.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Sanó 2, Gonzalez); New York 3 (LeMahieu, Encarnación, Judge). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; New York 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Gardner, LeMahieu. GIDP_Rosario, Torres, Stanton.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Sanó, Arraez, Gonzalez; Sanó, Arraez, Gonzalez); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Gregorius).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dobnak, L, 0-1 2 6 4 4 2 0 43 18.00
Duffey 2-3 2 4 4 1 1 27 21.60
Smeltzer 3 1-3 2 0 0 3 4 61 0.00
Stashak 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 10.80
May 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Romo 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00
Littell 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 54.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 1 7 83 1.80
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.40
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00
Lyons 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00
Loaisiga 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 3-3, Smeltzer 1-1, May 2-0, Littell 1-0. HBP_Tanaka (Polanco), Duffey (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Eric Cooper; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:34. A_49,277 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore