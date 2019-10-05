N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 1 14 Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Cruz dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .333 Rosario rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .111 Garver c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .222 Arraez 2b-3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .429 Sanó 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .125 Gonzalez 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Cave lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 8 11 8 8 6 LeMahieu 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .600 Judge rf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .333 Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .250 Encarnación dh 4 1 2 1 1 1 .444 Stanton lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .000 1-Maybin pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Torres 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Sánchez c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Gregorius ss 3 1 2 4 1 0 .333 Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250

Minnesota 000 100 001_2 6 0 New York 107 000 00x_8 11 0

a-pinch hit for Cave in the 8th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 6th.

LOB_Minnesota 5, New York 10. 2B_Arraez 2 (3), LeMahieu (1). HR_Gregorius (1), off Duffey. RBIs_Garver (1), Arraez (1), Encarnación (2), Stanton (1), Torres (3), Gregorius 4 (4), Gardner (2). SF_Stanton.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Sanó 2, Gonzalez); New York 3 (LeMahieu, Encarnación, Judge). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; New York 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Gardner, LeMahieu. GIDP_Rosario, Torres, Stanton.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Sanó, Arraez, Gonzalez; Sanó, Arraez, Gonzalez); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Gregorius).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dobnak, L, 0-1 2 6 4 4 2 0 43 18.00 Duffey 2-3 2 4 4 1 1 27 21.60 Smeltzer 3 1-3 2 0 0 3 4 61 0.00 Stashak 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 10.80 May 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Romo 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 0.00 Littell 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 54.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tanaka, W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 1 7 83 1.80 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 5.40 Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 0.00 Lyons 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00 Loaisiga 1 2 1 1 0 2 23 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 3-3, Smeltzer 1-1, May 2-0, Littell 1-0. HBP_Tanaka (Polanco), Duffey (Sánchez).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Eric Cooper; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:34. A_49,277 (47,309).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.