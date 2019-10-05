N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|14
|
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Rosario rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Garver c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Arraez 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.429
|Sanó 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.125
|Gonzalez 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Schoop ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|8
|6
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.600
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Encarnación dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.444
|Stanton lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|1-Maybin pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Sánchez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.333
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|001_2
|6
|0
|New York
|107
|000
|00x_8
|11
|0
a-pinch hit for Cave in the 8th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 6th.
LOB_Minnesota 5, New York 10. 2B_Arraez 2 (3), LeMahieu (1). HR_Gregorius (1), off Duffey. RBIs_Garver (1), Arraez (1), Encarnación (2), Stanton (1), Torres (3), Gregorius 4 (4), Gardner (2). SF_Stanton.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Sanó 2, Gonzalez); New York 3 (LeMahieu, Encarnación, Judge). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 7; New York 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Gardner, LeMahieu. GIDP_Rosario, Torres, Stanton.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Sanó, Arraez, Gonzalez; Sanó, Arraez, Gonzalez); New York 1 (LeMahieu, Gregorius).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dobnak, L, 0-1
|2
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|0
|43
|18.00
|Duffey
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|27
|21.60
|Smeltzer
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|61
|0.00
|Stashak
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|10.80
|May
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Romo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.00
|Littell
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|54.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|83
|1.80
|Kahnle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.40
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Lyons
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Loaisiga
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 3-3, Smeltzer 1-1, May 2-0, Littell 1-0. HBP_Tanaka (Polanco), Duffey (Sánchez).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Eric Cooper; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:34. A_49,277 (47,309).
